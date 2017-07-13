‘It could be you’, as Breckland Council backs lottery scheme

Breckland Council leaders have backed plans to set up a community lottery for the district, which could benefit good causes in and around Swaffham.

Participants could scoop a jackpot of up to £25,000 under the plans, which were approved at a cabinet meeting on Monday.

An external management company is now set to be recruited to run the scheme.

Officials say around 60 per cent of the proceeds from ticket sales will go to good causes around the district.

Players would also be able to choose who benefits from the cost of their ticket, which is likely to be £1.

Paul Claussen, the authority’s executive member for place, said: “This approach is an innovative way of supporting local good causes.

“As well as helping to direct money to local charities and community groups, being part of the lottery will also help raise their profile and promote the good work they are doing.

“They may otherwise not have the capacity to fundraise on their own, so this presents a big opportunity for them.”

The authority has also outlined plans to invest £300,000 over the next two years in grant funding schemes for community groups, on top of the lottery plan.

At least 17 councils have set up their own lotteries since they were given the right to do so under the Gambling Act.

All such games are regulated by the Gambling Commission.

A West Norfolk Council committee backed a similar scheme in principle earlier this year.