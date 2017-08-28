It really is Sunny Hunny on this bank holiday

With temperature soaring to 28 degrees, hundreds hurried to Hunstanton on bank holiday Monday to stroll along the prom and enjoy an ice cream in the sun.

A staff member at The Pavillion, which is renowned for its wide variety of ice creams, said : “It is really busy here. There are lots of people.”

Adam Makinson of Hunstanton’s Sea Life Sanctuary said: “The car parks are full and the beach is packed.”

Sea Life Sanctuary staff helped their otters stay cool by introducing a nutty ice pool (see inset).

Otter specialist at the Hunstanton Sea Life Sanctuary, Natalie Emmerson, said: “It’s important for us to develop ideas to help keep our amazing creatures stimulated and to improve their environment.

“It was lovely to see their reaction. They just can’t get enough of their nutty icy paddling pool. I think they really enjoyed it and the public got to see some interesting behaviour.” MLNF17MF08092