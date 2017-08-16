It’s a bug’s life at King’s Lynn chapel craft sessions

Youngsters have been invited to get creative in Lynn this week, as part of the summer holiday programme of activities offered at the town’s St Nicholas Chapel.

Three Brilliant Bugs sessions were held at the renovated venue, ending yesterday, for children to make their own bugs and mini-beasts from recycled materials.

Brilliant Bugs craft activities, St Nicholas Chapel, Val Weissova 6

Youngsters were able to take their creations home or hang them up as part of a display that was developed throughout the week.

The sessions followed a similar programme of events last week for visitors to make their own angels for the chapel, as well as smaller model they could take home.

Youngsters were also able to explore the building and take part in some of its regular activities.