It’s a Plum fundraiser for Norfolk Hospice

Grimston-based business Pia Plum Design continued their support of the Norfolk Hospice Tapping House by hosting a Christmas market and raffle in support of the charity.

A total of £633.85 was raised and community fundraiser Jessica Walker said: “Pia Plum have supported us since they’ve opened and, although it was an early Christmas market, it was a great way to start of our fundraising campaign for the winter.”

Pictured above are Pia Plum Designs owner Piea Cawston, serving up hot drinks, raffle prizes and Christmas market gifts, along with Jessica Walker, a community fundraiser at Norfolk Hospice Tapping House.