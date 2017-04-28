It’s a record day for Downham Market music store

Dozens of people queued outside a Downham music store overnight last weekend for the 10th annual Record Store Day (RSD).

LEWKS in Wales Court enjoyed its 10th year participating in the nationwide event, which celebrates the UK’s independent record shops.

Record Store Day at LEWKS in Downham Market, marking the 10th year of Record Store Day Getting the event underway are musical duo When Rivers Meet, Grace Bond and Aaron Bond

Lawrence Welham, manager of LEWKS, said: “It was excellent. It’s grown every year – there was much more public awareness this year.”

He said the first person started queueing for RSD at 10.45pm on Friday night for the event, which officially started at 8.30am the next day.

“By the time we opened the doors there was about 30 or 40 people outside.”

The crowds were kept entertained thanks to a live musical performances from duo When Rivers Meet and Dick York And The Originals.

Staff at LEWKS also provided coffee, cake and a ‘Name That Cover’ quiz to those in the queue – which asked members of the crowd to guess record covers from 1973 when the store first opened.

Mr Welham said this year they saw a steady flow of people in the shop throughout the day.

“It’s a very important day for us in our calendar, particularly as it’s designed for record buyers – and the significance of it.

“We started in 1973 as a record shop and the day really does celebrate the fact that record shops are still open and still selling records.”

People do appreciate the quality of vinyls, as well as the artwork, and the physical difference, Mr Welham said.

“In simple terms there are two sorts of people – the younger generation who are discovering the quality is so much better, and also those who listened to records in the 60s and 70s.”

His daughter Danielle Welham-Smith, who runs the business with him, said: “It’s really nice because the majority of people are big music fans.

“They all chat together in the queue and it’s a good atmosphere.”

The shop’s most popular sales of the day were of The Beatles, Pink Floyd, U2, David Bowie and the Sex Pistols.