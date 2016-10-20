It’s back to business for West Winch hairdresser after illness

A hairdresser is back in business seven months after being forced to close his salon because of ill-health.

Ian Norris, from West Winch, has paid tribute to the support of his family as he prepares to open a new shop.

He said: “Everybody has been amazing. Without them I wouldn’t have even got to this point.”

Although he first became ill in the summer of 2015, Ian first spoke out about his ordeal in March, when he was forced to close his previous shop in Walsoken.

He spent a month in the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and another three months at home where he was unable to even get out of bed.

NHS tests proved inconclusive, but Ian said a private blood test detected Lymes disease, a bacterial infection which spreads to humans via infected ticks.

He added: “I was bitten in 2014. I had some antibiotics at the time but I only had them for two weeks. They now say you need several months.”

He is now keen to raise public awareness of the disease, especially in Norfolk which is a known hot spot.

Before his illness, he had played squash in local leagues, enjoyed shooting and swimming and had not had a day off sick from the shop in more than a decade.

And he is keen to get back to the career he enjoyed for 35 years before his illness.

He still suffers fatigue and muscle pain, but said: “I’m hoping I can battle through that.

“It’s been a massive fight but I’m not the type of person who can sit at home and claim benefits. That’s not me. I have to be positive and say to myself ‘Ian, you can do it’.”

The new salon, in Leverington near Wisbech, is called Hair by Ian @ Cappuccino, a reference to his old Cappuccino Studio shop.

Members of his family have helped him both financially and by sourcing furniture to help set up the new shop.

He said: “They’ve been so supportive, right from the beginning.”