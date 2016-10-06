It’s gnome sweet gnome at festival in Hilgay

A village near Downham was the venue as West Norfolk’s first ever Gnomefest took place at the weekend to raise money for charity.

Butcher Ali Dent, who is well known for his fundraising efforts in Hilgay, organised the gnome-themed day on Saturday in aid of the Norfolk Hospice Tapping House.

Gnomefest at Hilgay ANL-160210-203953009

The event, which included the selling of garden and knitted gnomes, as well as garden furniture, raised more than £1,000 for the charity.

Mr Dent, who styled himself as the Gnome Ranger for the event, said the day was a big success with more than 200 people coming to sausage house, at Dent Butchers, despite the miserable weather.

A raffle, gnome games, music and a barbecue were also included in the festival.

Mr Dent said that the gnomes are still being sold at his shop in the village and will be available at further fundraising events.

Gnomefest at Hilgay Caitlin English 7 ANL-160210-203904009

Gnomefest at Hilgay ANL-160210-203935009