It’s got to be Purfleet! New fundraising group to back King’s Lynn homeless charity in anniversary year

A new fundraising group is being set up to help a Lynn-based homeless charity mark its 25th anniversary.

The Purfleet Fundraisers want to provide practical support to enable clients of the Purfleet Trust to improve their lives by finding work.And the group is inviting the public to make a pre-Christmas donation during its first event next weekend.

Its chairman, Francis Bone, said: “Primarily we will be raising money, but we also want to promote the trust and help inform the public about its work and its role in this area. I have a very committed team of people working with me and we are going to be making ourselves very well-known indeed. And we are going to be putting the ‘fun’ into fundraising.”

The group, which includes volunteers and staff, is being established to mark the 25th anniversary of the trust, which supports homeless people in West Norfolk, next year.

Its aim is to provide funds for the types of things that clients may need to help them find work, but are not readily available, including access to computing facilities.

Mr Bone said: “These days almost every aspect of life demands skills with computers, to find jobs, to apply for work, to write CVs, to get training.

“Not only do you need computer skills – you need access to a computer too. Underfunding means that computer time elsewhere is very limited and where computers are available there are many people wishing to use them.

“At the Purfleet Trust, we want to update and expand our existing computer suite, so that’s where some of our money raising is going to be concentrated.”

The group also wants to provide other things such as bicycles to help people get to job interviews even in areas where public transport is limited, basic cooking equipment and even ties so they can be smartly dressed for an interview.

The fundraisers will be launching their campaign during a Christmas craft fair being held at St Nicholas Chapel next Saturday, December 2.

Trust chief executive, Paula Hall, said: “There are so many ways that money can be used, so I am delighted that Purfleet Fundraisers have been set up under our banner.

“I am looking forward to working with them all. With Francis as chairman I know they are going to be extremely effective.”

Meanwhile, the trust is one of six organisations to have been shortlisted by property developer Hopkins Homes to be its Norfolk Charity of the Year.

A public vote is now open to choose which groups will receive donations from the building firm. The top three charities will receive £7,000, £2,000 and £1,000 respectively.

Voting is open at www.hopkinshomescharity.co.uk/norfolk until next Friday, December 1.