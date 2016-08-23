It’s otter at Hunstanton as fishy lollies are enjoyed

They may be Asian….but the otters at Hunstanton Sea Life Sanctuary have nonetheless been feeling the heat!

Mum Summer and her three sons Yorkie, Twix and Smartie have been sweltering along with the rest of us as the temperature has soared.

Now staff have come up with the perfect solution – fishy iced lollies which not only help the otters cool down but also provide a nice stimulating challenge as they try to get to the fish, shrimps, nuts and meat sealed within the ice.

“Although they hail from a notoriously warm and humid climate they definitely lose their energy in the British summer heat, just like most of we humans do,” said Adam Makinson

“It was lovely to see how much they perked up when we fed them the iced lollies. I think they really enjoyed their treat.”

The smallest of the word’s otter species, Asian short-clawed otters are about half the size of the European otter.

They typically eat about 20-per-cent of their own body weight every day, and as Sanctuary staff discovered, don’t mind crunching and licking their way through an ice barrier to top up their daily intake.

Today’s hot weather saw the mercury rise to 28C in West Norfolk but it will be cooler from tomorrow, although there should still be sunny periods for the rest of the week.