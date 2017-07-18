Ivy celebrates her 102nd birthday with tea party at Hunstanton care home

A Hunstanton care home resident has celebrated a landmark birthday with staff and members of her family.

Ivy Duff marked her 102nd birthday at Driftwood House Care Home on Wednesday with bubbly, strawberries and cream and a birthday cake.

This was followed by a tea party which was enjoyed by everyone at the home for the special occasion.

Home manager Steph Durham said: “She’s a lovely, bright, chirpy lady who never complains.”

Mrs Duff moved into the home five years ago and was an immediate hit with the staff.

She enjoys regular visits from her nephew Hugh Joyce, who joined in celebrations.

Pictured are Mrs Duff, centre, with staff and family.