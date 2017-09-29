Jacques tackles Beast of a challenge

The general manager of the Jolly Sailors, in Brancaster Staithe, Jacques Pound-Scully, along with three other head office members of Anglian Country Inns are taking on the 20k Windsor Spartan Beast Challenge on Saturday, to raise money for West Norfolk Mind.

Mr Pound-Scully said: “Our team are delighted to have already exceeded our fundraising target but want to raise as much as we can to support West Norfolk Mind.

“I have had little experience of mental health challenges but wanted to use my sporting strengths to help wherever possible. However, since Anglian Country Inns chose to support the charity I have learnt a lot and realise how important robust mental health is.

“As a manager I feel I have a better understanding of how to be supportive and spot early signs of stress in a busy workplace and want to help raise awareness and promote the charity as well as fundraise.”

Volunteer co-ordinator for West Norfolk Mind, Zena Penty said: “I would like to thank them all for their hard work and Jacques and his Spartan Beast team for all the training and fundraising and wish them luck in Windsor on Saturday. Local support is still vital and we appreciate every penny.” To sponsor the team visit www.justgiving.com/ AnglianCountryInns2. Pictured above, Jacques Pound-Scully. Picture: SUBMITTED.