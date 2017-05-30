Jade’s playground dream becomes reality in Old Hunstanton

After two years of planning and fundraising, a teenager’s dream of a new playground in her village has been realised.

Jade Sandy approached the parish council in Old Hunstanton three years ago to ask whether the play area could be upgraded.

Old Hunstanton playground opening Beth Spratley see-saws with Peppa Pig

Since then, £41,000 has been raised to fund the development, which was opened by Vice Lord Lieutenant Lady Romney on Monday.

Jade said: “This project has been a fantastic success and a great example of how a community can pull together and make things happen.”

Parish council chairman John Dobson said he had immediately thought Jade’s idea was a good one.

He said: “A working party was formed and now after a two-year project we have a very successful playground.”

Old Hunstanton playground opening Lady Romney cuts the ribbon

Before she cut the ribbon, Lady Romney said: “It takes a lot of hard work from many individuals, groups and organisations to complete a project like this. Many congratulations in raising £41,000.”

Bringing extra fun to the proceedings Peppa Pig was allowed a day off from Farmer Fred’s, much to the delight of many of the children attending the opening and six-year-old Beth Spratley was one of the first to see-saw with Peppa.

The project was funded by the local community and organisations including the parish council, Parochial Church Council, local Masonic Lodges, a grant from the Tesco Bags of Help campaign, the Geoffrey Watling Trust, the Shelroy Charitable Trust, the Paul Bassham Charitable Trust and the Hunstanton & District Ladies Circle.

Circle members also presented a cheque for £300 that is to go towards some seating in the park.

A number of fundraising events were also held for the cause.