Jaguar X-type stolen in burglary in West Bilney

Detectives are appealing for information following a burglary in West Bilney near Lynn.

The incident happened in the early hours of this morning (Thursday, October 26) at about 1am when suspect(s) broke into property on Main Road by forcing the rear door.

Suspects have stolen keys to a Jaguar X-type before taking the vehicle and a mobile phone was also stolen.

The incident is believed to be linked to an attempted burglary at another property on Main Road, also in the early hours of this morning, but nothing was stolen.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or noticed anything suspicious in the area last night or in the early hours.

Witnesses should contact Det Con Nichola Lane at King’s Lynn CID on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously 0800 555 111.