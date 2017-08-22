Jamie, 11, takes on 112-mile cycle as his own ‘thank you’

An 11-year-old boy from West Norfolk is taking on a 112-mile cycle from his local National Autistic Society to its head office in London.

Jamie Lefever has chosen to take on this challenging feat as a “thank you” for the support the charity has provided to his autistic sister and his family.

Aiming to make the journey in two days, Jamie hopes to arrive at the charity’s headquarters on August 25.

He said: “I can’t wait to cycle from Norfolk to the National Autistic Society’s office in London.

“I took up this challenge as a thank you to the wonderful volunteers at the branch for helping my sister and family.

“I also want to say thank you to Fatbirds Bikes Hunstanton for giving me the biking equipment.”

Jamie’s decision to raise money for the charity came after they provided his family with support and set up activities such as music groups, soft play and indoor climbing.

And he hopes to raise £500 to ensure that other families will benefit from the same support at the West Norfolk branch.

Chief executive of the National Autistic Society, Mark Lever, said: “Autism is a lifelong developmental condition that affects how people perceive the world and interact with others.

“There are an estimated 700,000 autistic people living in the UK.”

The National Autistic Society is the UK’s leading charity for people on the autism spectrum and their families.

And the West Norfolk branch of the National Autistic Society was launched in 2007 by a group of local parents who all had children on the autism spectrum.

Offering various activities for families and day time coffee mornings for parents and carers, the branch has over 250 members who are scattered across a wide area from Hunstanton to Downham, from Swaffham to Wisbech.

Mr Lever added: “It’s fantastic that Jamie is taking on this heroic challenge raising money for our charity.

“We’re so grateful for his gesture and are proud of his efforts in helping to raise awareness of autism.

“His donation will allow the charity to provide more support to autistic children and adults and their families.”

To support Jamie in his efforts to cycle from West Norfolk to London to raise funds and awareness of autism, you can sponsor him by visiting www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jl-wnnas.