Jane’s farewell to Houghton after 40 years

The owners of a West Norfolk stately home have paid tribute to one of their longest serving staff, who has retired after four decades there.

Jane Osbaldeston has worked as a room attendant at Houghton Hall since the house first opened to the public in April 1976.

Jane Osbaldeston in her favourite room at Houghton Hall, The Marble Parlour, with Lord Cholmondeley

And a presentation was made to mark her retirement in the hall’s Marble Parlour, which she described as her favourite room, on Monday.

Mrs Osbaldeston said: “I have many happy memories of my time at Houghton Hall and remember with affection my colleagues past and present.

“I have seen many changes over the years, notably the present Lord Cholmondeley’s innovative art exhibitions including Houghton Revisited in 2013, and James Turrell Lightscape in 2015.

“No doubt I will make a visit the forthcoming exhibition by British sculptor Richard Long in 2017.

“Houghton will always hold a special place in my heart.”

Hall owner Lord Cholmondley, whose grandmother opened the building to the public, said: “There can be few examples of such long service in any other historic house.

“Jane has built up a remarkable knowledge of Houghton and its contents, which our visitors have been lucky enough to share.

“My family and I are enormously grateful for her dedication over so many years.”