Javid disappointed at West Norfolk decision

The last rites for the plan to have a mayor covering Norfolk and Suffolk was effectively read by communities minister Sajid Javid in the House of Commons this week.

The project was dealt a fatal blow when West Norfolk Council voted 44-14 against the idea earlier this month.

Mr Javid told the Comons that decision was “disappointing”.

Mr Javid added: “This Government remains 100 per cent committed to devolution, but we respect this local decision.”

If a new mayor had been elected next May, as the Government wanted, it had promised to pay £25 million per year for the next 30 years for infrastructure, a £130 million housing package, a transport budget and devolved skills funding.

Mr Javid told his fellow MPs: “Local people in Norfolk and Suffolk will no longer benefit from £750m of new funding to improve infrastructure, £130m for new homes, and extra powers over transport and skills.”

The uncertainty in Norfolk and Suffolk is in sharp contrast to over the border in Cambridgeshire.

On Tuesday it was agreed to go ahead with a new mayor for Cambridgshire and Peterborough.

Lincolnshire however has rejected the idea of a mayor.