Jenny is West Lynn’s Slimming World’s ‘Woman for the Year 2017’

A 35-year-old woman form Upwell has been named West Lynn’s Slimming World’s “most inspiring female slimmer,” after losing four stone in 19-weeks.

Jenny Johnson, who joined Slimming World in January 2016, has been crowned ‘Woman of the Year 2017’ for her “staggering” weight loss.

One week after giving birth, Ms Johnson shed 22.5lb and said Slimming World has changed her life for the better.

She said: “Winning was extra special for me. I’ve always felt like I just fit in the crowd and that nobody really notices me. Winning meant to me that I was accepted and I felt overwhelmed with the compliments, which I’ve never really been able to take before.

“When one of the members mentioned that I had inspired them to join, I felt so pleased that something I was doing helped someone else. Slimming World has changed my life and my career path too and winning ‘Woman of the Year 2017’ has given me more confidence to succeed further.”

Continuing to attend group every week with her newborn son, Ms Johnson is already training for the annual Brighton and London Walk in aid of Alzheimer’s Society, which she is planning to sign up for next year.

“I love that nothing is forbidden, most recipes can be changed so it’s Slimming World friendly,” said Ms Johnson.