Jewellery and cash stolen in Wimbotsham burglary

Jewellery and cash have been stolen during a burglary at a property in Wimbotsham at the weekend.

Police are appealing for information following the break-in at a property in Chapel Lane.

The incident happened between 1pm and 6pm on Saturday (November 25).

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated, or anyone with information, should contact Det Con Larissa Foreman at King’s Lynn Investigation Centre on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.