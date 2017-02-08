Job chances at Swaffham fair

People in the Swaffham area who are looking for work or a change of career are being invited to attend a free jobs fair in the town next month.

The event, which will take place at the Assembly Rooms on Wednesday, March 15, from 10am to 2pm, is one of being staged around the Breckland district over the coming weeks.

District council officials are working with the Department for Work and Pensions to host the fairs.

The Swaffham fair is being staged in association with the town council and the Iceni Partnership.

Phil Cowen, Breckland Council executive member for growth and commercialisation, said: “The roadshow is open to people who are unemployed as well as those who are looking to widen their skills and develop a new career path.

“The events will give people a chance to hear directly from potential employers about opportunities which may be right for them, while providing a platform for people to talk about the skills and experience they can offer local businesses.”

The series of fairs is due to begin in Thetford on February 22.

Similar events are also scheduled to take place in Dereham on March 1, Attleborough on March 22 and Watton on March 28.

Mr Cowen added: “We are committed to encouraging as many people into work as possible, allowing those already in employment to find ways of improving their earning capacity, and aiding employers to provide sustainable job opportunities throughout the district.

“These fairs will give residents an opportunity to find a job that’s right for them, helping them to develop a career path and improve their standard of living.”