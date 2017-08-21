Jobless rate falls in West Norfolk

The number of people in West Norfolk without a job has fallen, according to new statistics released last week.

While the UK has hit the lowest unemployment rate since 1975 of 4.4 per cent, the jobless rate in West Norfolk is 3.7 per cent.

Julia Nix, district manager for Jobcentre Plus, said: “The economic growth in Lynn has been remarkable in the last couple of years.

“Growth in Lynn is a little bit faster than in some other areas.”

Statistics show that the number of people in West Norfolk who are seeking unemployment benefits is down by one per cent this year to 855.

Ms Nix said: “The area of Lynn by the Boal Quay, round by the Custom House, is a really pleasant area, and the market place – it has a continental feel.

“I think that all helps people wanting to come in.”

But she said there were some concerns of redundancies in the area.

“I am not worried about them, because the local market is so good, but also because what we are able to do is go into companies under threat of redundancy and if anybody wants us to match them to another company, we will do that,” Ms Nix added.