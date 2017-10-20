Join in challenge to cut down shopping bill and food waste

Households in West Norfolk are being encouraged to save money on their food bill by taking part in the Norfolk Food Waste Challenge this autumn.

The amount of food wasted in Norfolk each year would fill 140 Boeing 747 aeroplanes, Norfolk County Council has said.

The UK’s average family with children also wastes around £700 a year buying and then throwing away good food and drink, which is the equivalent of £200 per person being wasted.

Martin Wilby, chairman of the environment committee, said: “Food waste continues to be a hot topic with 63,000 tonnes of food being wasted in Norfolk every year.

“We at Norfolk County Council are keen to support households and offer advice on how they can cut down on their own food waste.”

Mr Wilby said almost 400 households have already signed up to the challenge to save on their shopping bill, but they are keen to get more people involved.

“There are some really simple changes that people can make which will make a real difference to the amount of food they throw away,” he added.

Those who have completed the challenge reported saving up to £60 of their monthly shopping bill, the council says, with 36 per cent claiming they no longer waste food at all.

The top three behaviour changes that helped people save money included planning meals, checking what food they had before going shopping and knowing what you can and cannot freeze.

YouTuber and chef Ian Haste is supporting the challenge and said: “One key element of cutting down food waste is having a meal plan.”

Residents can sign up for the challenge online at: www.recyclefornorfolk.org.uk/plan-eat-save

