Jury retires in trial of four men accused of outraging public decency at Holkham

The jury in the trial of four men accused of outraging public decency at a West Norfolk beauty spot has retired to consider its verdict.

Mark Godfrey, 54, and Steven Hunt, 32, of Corbyn Shaw Road, Lynn, deny the charge alongside Richard Hook, 50, and Daniel Smithson, 47, both of Alma Terrace, Norwich.

The four men have admitted taking part in sexual activity on Holkham beach on August 2 last year.

And, summing up the case at Norwich Crown Court this morning, judge Kartharine Moore told the jury of six women and six men to put aside any sympathies they may have about the case, or any disapproval of the activity they were undertaking.

She also warned them the men’s admissions of sexual activity were not enough to convict them.

She said they had to be sure that at least one other person, as well as the estate warden who caught them, was capable of seeing the activity, even if they did not do so.

She said: “You must be sure. Nothing else is needed, but nothing else will do.”

Earlier in the case, Holkham estate warden Andrew Bloomfield claimed that at least two other people who he had seen in the area just before encountering the group would have had a clear sight line over the area.

But the defendants themselves insisted there had been no-one else in the area while the sexual activity, which they claimed had taken place for a maximum of three minutes, took place.

They also claimed not to have seen any other person when they walked back to the car park where they were met by police.

The case continues.