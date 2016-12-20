Justice Secretary Truss in spotlight over riot

South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss found herself at the centre of the political storm this week that followed the weekend riot at Birmingham jail.

Ms Truss was set yesterday to address MPs about the riot, where hundreds of inmates wreaked havoc.

More than 240 offenders were transferred from HMP Birmingham following the 12-hour chaos which began on Friday with stairwells set on fire and paper records destroyed.

Riot squads and specially-trained prison guards were forced to take back control after private firm G4S pleaded for help from the Home Office.

Ms Truss’s speech in the Commons will come after another tough week in which she found herself widely mocked on social media for promising that the rioters would “face the full force of the law” for their actions.