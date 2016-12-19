Kate and Wills ‘to miss Sandringham’ – reports

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are reportedly not going to attend Christmas with the rest of the Royal Family at Sandringham this year.

National newspapers have said that the couple will instead be travelling to Berkshire to spend Christmas Day at the home of Kate’s parents Michael and Carole Middleton in Berkshire.

Since their marriage in 2011, William and Kate have only missed Christmas at Sandringham once, in 2012 when she was pregnant with George and suffering from acute morning sickness.

But even then, the couple joined the rest of the Royal Family on Boxing Day for the traditional shoot.

Among the royals expected to go to Sandringham on Christmas Eve now are Prince Harry, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Anne and Vice-Admiral Timothy Laurence and Prince Edward with his wife, Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, and their children, Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn.

Another no-show at the party this year will be Prince Harry’s new girlfriend, Meghan Markle.

The Canadian actress, who has been much photographed with the Prince in recent weeks around London, flew back across the Atlantic at the weekend to be with her mother after the Prince waved her goodbye at Heathrow Airport.

National papers speculated that as a vegan she was not keen to spend time at Sandringham where so much time is taken up hunting.

The Duke and Duchess are reported to be heading for a Boxing Day shoot in Berkshire where they will meet with Kate’s sister Pippa and her fiance James Matthews.

The Queen and Prince Philip are expected to travel to West Norfolk in the next few days for the festivities.

On Christmas Eve the Royal Family and other guests open presents, generally buying each other practical items rather than luxury gifts, and have a large dinner.

The family attends the service at St Mary Magdalene on Christmas morning before watching the pre-recorded Queen’s speech in the afternoon.

That usually brings out thousands of people to watch them arrive at the church.