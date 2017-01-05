Search

Kate’s Anmer pictures recognised by Royal Photographic Society

EMBARGOED TO 22:00 BST Saturday June 6. This picture, or pages featuring this picture, must not be tweeted or used on any social media until after 22:00 Saturday. Copyright: HRH The Duchess of Cambridge 2015. NEWS EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE (including any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-editorial use including, for example, calendars, books and supplements). This photograph is provided to you strictly on condition that you will make no charge for the supply, release or publication of it and that these conditions and restrictions will apply (and that you will pass these on) to any organisation to whom you supply it. All other requests for use should be directed to the Press Office at Kensington Palace in writing. Undated handout photo released by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge of Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The photograph was taken by the Duchess in mid-May at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Saturday June 6, 2015. See PA story ROYAL Baby.

The Duchess of Cambridge has accepted lifetime Honorary Membership to the Royal Photographic Society for pictures taken in West Norfolk.

A keen and skilled photographer who has taken official portraits of her children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, the Duchess is the latest in a line of royals to become associated with the RPS, an educational charity dedicated to promoting photography and supporting photographers.

A graduate in art history, the Duchess’s talent for photography was first put into practice while working for her parents’ company Party Pieces in 2008. She further exhibited her abilities while on official travels in Borneo with HRH The Duke of Cambridge in 2012, taking an impressive shot of a misty Mount Kinabalu. But it was her photographs of newly born Princess Charlotte in 2015 that captivated the public.

Taken at their home in Anmer Hall, the pictures of the Princess captured her cradled in the arms of big brother Prince George. The four photographs of the siblings were a sensation around the world, and unprecedented in royal portraiture. Never-before had a member of the royal family authored the first official pictures of a new addition to the family.

Prince Albert and Queen Victoria were early patrons of the Royal Photographic Society, and Queen Victoria granted the society use of the title royal in 1894. The Duchess joins other official royal photographers who are RPS members, including Josh Olins, Matt Porteous and Christopher Jackson.

RPS Chief Executive Dr Michael Pritchard FRPS said: “The Duchess of Cambridge has had a long-standing interest in photography and its history. She is latest in a long line of royal photographers and the Society is pleased to recognise her talent and enthusiasm through honorary membership. We look forward to a continuing relationship with her.”