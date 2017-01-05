Kate’s Anmer pictures recognised by Royal Photographic Society

The Duchess of Cambridge has accepted lifetime Honorary Membership to the Royal Photographic Society for pictures taken in West Norfolk.

A keen and skilled photographer who has taken official portraits of her children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, the Duchess is the latest in a line of royals to become associated with the RPS, an educational charity dedicated to promoting photography and supporting photographers.

A graduate in art history, the Duchess’s talent for photography was first put into practice while working for her parents’ company Party Pieces in 2008. She further exhibited her abilities while on official travels in Borneo with HRH The Duke of Cambridge in 2012, taking an impressive shot of a misty Mount Kinabalu. But it was her photographs of newly born Princess Charlotte in 2015 that captivated the public.

Taken at their home in Anmer Hall, the pictures of the Princess captured her cradled in the arms of big brother Prince George. The four photographs of the siblings were a sensation around the world, and unprecedented in royal portraiture. Never-before had a member of the royal family authored the first official pictures of a new addition to the family.

Prince Albert and Queen Victoria were early patrons of the Royal Photographic Society, and Queen Victoria granted the society use of the title royal in 1894. The Duchess joins other official royal photographers who are RPS members, including Josh Olins, Matt Porteous and Christopher Jackson.

RPS Chief Executive Dr Michael Pritchard FRPS said: “The Duchess of Cambridge has had a long-standing interest in photography and its history. She is latest in a long line of royal photographers and the Society is pleased to recognise her talent and enthusiasm through honorary membership. We look forward to a continuing relationship with her.”