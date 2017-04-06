Keep on running! Former GEAR boss to take part in event for West Norfolk Carers

The former boss of Lynn’s Grand East Anglia Run (GEAR) has taken up a new fundraising role ahead of this year’s race.

Roger Partridge was a key part of the event’s organisation from its inception in 2006 until stepping down as race director last year.

But he will be running things in a different way this year, as he prepares to join more than 2,000 others on the start line for the 10 kilometre race on April 30.

He said: “I’m really looking forward to taking in the whole atmosphere.

“We’ve always been told about the fantastic spectator support and what an interesting course it is to run and now, at last, I’ll be able to witness it all at first hand.

“I won’t be breaking any records, that’s for sure. I just want to enjoy the experience.”

Roger, who is running the race for the first time, is raising funds for West Norfolk Carers, for whom he works as the head of its Transforming Lives programme.

He said: “The charity does some fantastic work to help people who look after family members.

“I have had my eyes opened to the many difficulties that carers of all ages face and there is a real need out there.”

The charity’s chief executive, Jane Evans, said: “The needs of carers are often invisible and, unfortunately, remain low-profile.

“Ill-health, disability, mental health problems and such like affect so many families and when these things strike then those placed in caring roles can struggle to cope.

“We support unpaid family carers from as young as seven years old to those in their 90s.

“Times are hard for charities generally these days and we are pleased and grateful when people put themselves out to raise much needed funds for carers.

“We welcome any fund raising efforts on our behalf to help us maintain our service and we are excited for Roger who is taking part for the very first time despite having been involved for so many years.”

A total of 2,500 runners will take part in GEAR this year, which is being organised for the first time by not for profit company Run For All, working in partnership with Alive Leisure and and West Norfolk Council, and sponsored by the Asda Foundation.

But entries are still open for the Bespak Mini Gear – a 1.2-mile fun run for people of all ages and abilities (entrants must be six and over) from Tuesday Market Place just before the 10K.

Visit www.runforall.com/fun-runs/bespak-mini-gear/ to sign up.

Anyone who wants to support Roger’s cause can do so by donating online at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/rogercarers.