‘Keep the noise down plea’ on Sutton Bridge allotments

Allotment holders are to get letters from Sutton Bridge Parish Council asking them to put a stop to gangs of noisy children on the site upsetting nearby residents.

Council chairman John Grimwood said he spoke to a man living nearby, who likes to sleep in the afternoon but can’t “because of the racket the kids are kicking up”.

The meeting also heard allotment holders would like to form their own association.

