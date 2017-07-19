KES Academy in King’s Lynn ‘requires improvement’, says Ofsted report

A secondary school in Lynn has been told it requires improvement following a scathing Ofsted inspection released this morning.

The report says King Edward VII (KES) Academy needs to improve in four of the main inspection areas, but rated its sixth form programmes as good.

King Edward VII Academy King's Lynn (KES)

According to the report, leaders have an “overgenerous view” of the school’s quality of provision.

The boss of the school’s sponsor said while he was “disappointed” at the outcome of the inspection, he believes they are making “strong progress”.

But the report says effectiveness of leadership and management; quality of teaching, learning and assessment; personal development, behaviour and welfare; and outcomes for pupils all need to get better.

It goes on to say assessments are not used “sharply enough” for pupils to make progress and additional funding for disadvantaged pupils is not used “with enough precision to raise standards consistently”.

Although attendance is improving, it is still “too low”, the report adds.

Inspectors described the sixth form as good, however, and said most pupils and parents are positive about the quality of this provision.

KES was previously deemed inadequate in its last report in 2013 before making the transition to academy status the following year.

Dr Duncan Ramsey, chief executive of the Eastern Multi-Academy Trust, said: “While we are disappointed with the overall grading, we are pleased that Ofsted has recognised the progress we are making as a school.

“We believe we are making strong progress on our journey towards an ‘outstanding’ grading and are encouraged that the Ofsted report identifies many clear signs of this progress.”

Dr Ramsey said the trust was pleased by the strengths noted in the report, including an improvement in teaching, learning and assessment, particularly in English and history.

“Inspectors said that curriculum strategies are helping students to make progress and more teachers are providing guidance to help students make improvements to their work,” he added.

“However, the report identifies a number of areas for us to improve on. It confirms that progress has not been rapid enough and that will be a focus of our work in the coming months.”

Dr Ramsey accepted that while improvements have been noted in teaching, learning, and assessment, inspectors said it is not consistently good and more rapid progress can be made by Key Stage 3 students.

“Behaviour for some students can improve and, while attendance is increasing, it needs to increase further.

“Leaders need to act to ensure the necessary improvements are brought about more quickly.”

KES has become the third secondary school overseen by the Eastern Multi-Academy Trust, formerly the College of West Anglia Academy Trust, to be given a poor Ofsted report this year, after the King’s Lynn Academy and Downham Market Academy were both deemed inadequate.