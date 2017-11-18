King Edward VII Academy students £200 closer to target

Two King Edward VII Academy students have received a £400 donation from The Priory Rotary Club to help subsidise a four-week expedition to Kenya.

Alex Mitchell and Isabel Overton, who are two of 14 students set to take part in a four-week expedition to Kenya with Camps International, are each £200 closer to reaching their £3,690 fundraising totals.

Each student is required to raise £3,690 to subsidise their trip, which includes community work, environmental projects and wildlife conservation.

Alex said: “I’m extremely eager to get involved and hopefully make an impact environmentally and towards the local community.

“I plan to pack pencils, pencil sharpeners, rulers and rubbers in my luggage as these items are in really short supply to kids there, however easily disposable to use.”

Alex and Isabel have been hosting car boot sales, bake sales, among other activities, to raise the funds needed.

Isabel said: “The expedition is important to me because I feel that I will acquire and develop many new life skills such as communication, team work, experiencing a new culture, understanding the differences and difficulty of their way of life, and being personally involved in making a difference.

“We are extremely grateful to The Priory Rotary Club for their generous donation towards our expedition and look forward to sharing our experiences with them.”