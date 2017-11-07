King’s Lynn Academy donate proceeds of event to Macmillan

Students, staff and parents at King’s Lynn Academy (KLA) have given a cancer charity a boost thanks to the proceeds of a coffee morning.

KLA raised £1,500 for Macmillan Cancer Support at the coffee morning held in September. To raise the funds, cakes of all shapes and sizes were sold, students donated £1 to wear something green as part of non-uniform and a raffle was also held.

This is the fifth year the school has fundraised for Macmillan, with this year marking their highest amount raised yet.

Pictured, from left, head girl Maisie Hancock, Macmillan fundraising manager for West Norfolk Nicola Clark, organiser Mandy Thomas and head boy Lewis Dixon.

