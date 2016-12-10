King’s Lynn Academy students reach out to homeless

Students and staff at the King’s Lynn Academy have been doing their bit to support the homeless in the run-up to Christmas.

The school has been supporting the Purfleet Trust’s Brown Bag appeal and presented 38 bags to the charity at a special assembly.

The bags included a variety of luxury chocolates, hats, gloves, scarves and even a bag of dog food.

Dave Endersby, the school’s enrichment co-ordinator, said: “It is very touching to see the care and effort that has gone into the donations made by the students and staff.

“The gifts really showed the thought put into this year’s appeal and we are looking forward to providing more next year. Many thanks to everyone who contributed, it is very much appreciated.”

A team of students also visited the trust this week to help out at the charity’s early Christmas lunch day.