King’s Lynn Aero Modelling Club thriving in new Emneth premises

A club which feared for its future after being served an eviction notice last year is now thriving in its new premises.

King’s Lynn Aero Modelling Club (KLAMC) launched an appeal for help to find a new venue last August, having been told they were to be evicted from their Roydon Common home.

Kings Lynn Aero Model Club Swap Meet at West Winch Village Hall Andy Farman

Now KLAMC has been at its new site in Emneth for six months and membership is increasing.

Club secretary Gerry Betts said: “We have now got a three acre flying field site in a meadow, and there’s no direct housing, so we’re not close to anyone.

“We’ve had some very good help from local councillors and we’ve been made very welcome.”

Mr Betts said five years ago, the club had 80 members, but that figure was affected by their move and they lost over 50 per cent of their membership.

Kings Lynn Aero Model Club Swap Meet at West Winch Village Hall Tyler Edmunds 6

“Since our move, membership has steadily increased and we are now back up to 60.”

Mr Betts said KLAMC had been at Roydon Common for more than 30 years.

“It was a very sad day when we left Roydon. Most of the people in the sport have been doing it since their childhood, so they grew up with it.”

On Sunday, the group hosted a swap meet at West Winch Village Hall which was attended by more than 100 people and raised funds for the club’s upkeep.

KLAMC committee last year

Mr Betts said: “We did very well, it was very successful. It was beyond our expectations.”

He said people were invited to bring model pieces to the event, sell them and pick up some bargains of their own.

Taking part in aero modelling provides social and health benefits and is a good way to get fresh air, he added.

The club is nearing the end of their year now, with the next season starting in January, but they are