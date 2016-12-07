King’s Lynn air cadets leader in surprise award presentation

A surprise presentation to their commanding officer was the highlight of Lynn’s 42F Squardron Air Cadets awards evening.

Flt Lt Pauline Petch received the Cadet Forces Medal for 12 years’ service to the group during the ceremony held at Lynn’s town hall last Monday.

She said afterwards; “Normally these 12 years continuous service awards are presented at gatherings of one’s peers such as wing conferences.

“To have mine presented at our own Presentation Evening in front of our own cadets and their parents has made it so very much more special for me.”

Ten awards were presented to squadron members during the evening.

And 14 new cadets were formally enrolled in a ceremony conducted by Father Paul Norwood.

Award winners were as follows: Best cadet: Dylan Cooper; best NCO: pl Gab Kiselieus; best new recruit: Rebecca Williamson; Harry King Formal Training Award: Darcy Hillard; Geoff Bullen Award for Flying: Saffron Kirkpatrick; George Cole Community Award: Victoria Norwood; Sports Award: Rebecca Williamson; Marksmanship Award: Harry Williamson; Sgt Harden Award for Endeavour: Harry Williamson; Richard Spooner Award: Alex Grimes.