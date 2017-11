King’s Lynn ‘art installation’ arrest

Have your say

A 50-year-old woman was arrested in Lynn town centre yesterday after staging what passers-by described as an artist ‘installation’.

Lynn Police were called to St Dominic Square at 5.35pm on Thursday evening following reports of a disturbance on Broad Street.

The woman, who was arrested for breach of the peace, had scattered red paint and torn up book pages around the globe statue.

A painted red and yellow wooden plank was also propped up against the figure.

A police spokesman said: “The woman is from the Norwich area. She was arrested for breach of the peace and was given suitable words of advice.

“She has been released without charge.”