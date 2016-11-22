King’s Lynn arts trail Tornados auctioned online

Model Tornados which had been spread around Lynn town centre as part of an arts trail have gone up for auction online as of yesterday.

A number of the models, which were attached to lampposts, buildings and walls throughout the town, are to be sold on eBay to raise money for a range of charities.

The trail, which was in commemoration of RAF Marham’s 100th anniversary, came to an end in September when the models were taken down.

The figures are four foot in length and were all sponsored by local businesses, who have now decided which charity their Tornado will raise funds for.

The fibreglass models were each accompanied, while on the trail, by history boards which depicted the 100-year history of the RAF base.

When sold, each figure will have a trail map with it which shows the placing of the Tornado for the arts trail, and where it was in conjunction to the history boards, which were designed and supplied by the Heritage Centre at RAF Marham.

The models are now being sold by Flight Lt Pauline Petch of the 42F Lynn Air Cadets, who organised the original trail in conjunction with West Norfolk Council.

These can be found on eBay by searching: fibreglass tornado model.