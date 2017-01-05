King’s Lynn bag packing, poetry in motion

Military men are not usually given to poetry but Mike Lister of the 42F (King’s Lynn) Air Training Corps was inspired in Morrisons on Christmas Eve.

His squadron bag packed to raise funds and with apologies to Clement C Moore’s famous poem, The Night Before Christmas, Mr Lister sent us a rhyming report.

’Twas the Friday before Christmas, when all through the store, the people were shopping for yet more and more; the cadets of the squadron, the staff and committee, were manning the checkouts, to help fill their kitty.

The shoppers were busily filling their trolleys, with turkey, plum pudding, sprouts, carrots and caulies; the tills kept on bleeping as the items passed through, our cadets were not phased, they knew just what to do.

“May we help you with packing?” was the polite question, And their speed and efficiency helped ease the congestion; The buckets were placed at each checkout with care, in hopes that some loose change soon would be there.

The shoppers so busy, their stress vastly eased, gave thanks for the help that they had received; the coins mounted up as they dropped from their hand, and by the end of the day we had raised half a grand.

On that day, Bridge for Heroes were also in store, To collect for that charity, and hopefully do more, For service veterans who need some rapport, having slipped through the net of society’s support.

So thank you to Morrisons for welcoming us in and the hundreds of customers, each one, and all, For being so generous and helping both groups, the cadets, (future citizens), and our veteran troops.

The next intake of the squadron will be open to Year 8 applicants at Loke Road ATC on Wednesday, January 18, at 7.30pm.