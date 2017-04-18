King’s Lynn bar hosts charity gig in memory of artist Robin Elvin

They came to celebrate the life of a gifted artist and musician, as well as to remember a husband, a father and a friend.

Lynn rocked in memory of Robin Elvin on Sunday night as a charity gig was held in his honour at Bar Red.

A host of bands took to the stage at the Norfolk Street venue for the Robin Elvin Remembered night, in aid of Cancer Research UK.

Around £830 was raised on the night and donations can still be made via an online campaign page.

Organiser David Moyes said: “It was excellent and so well attended.

“I was looking forward to it for so long. I wanted to plan it ever since we lost him and it was so nice to finally do it.”

Robin, who would have celebrated his 60th birthday this year, died from cancer in December 2015.

A giant picture of him was placed on the stage during the show and auctioned off at the end of the evening.

Several members of Robin’s family were also at the event.

Mr Moyes said: “We got the big picture done so we could have a life-size presence of him here on the stage, where it belonged. It’s all very emotional.”

A self-taught artist, Robin was best known for his works depicting leading figures from the worlds of sport and entertainment, including Sir Stirling Moss, Sir Ian Botham, George Best, Bobby Moore, Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton and Sir Michael Parkinson.

He was also one of the first artists to paint Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer ahead of their wedding in 1981.

A decade later, Robin, who had been a promising boxer in his youth, released a pictured of boxer Michael Watson to help raise funds for him after he was critically injured in a world super-middleweight title fight against Chris Eubank in London.

But Mr Moyes said his friend was just as talented with a guitar as he was at the easel.

He said: “The Black Sabbath stuff we play is not easy, but he nailed it every time.

“He would just go for it and go for it and go for it until he got it right. He was a perfectionist in everything he did.”

All of the bands taking part in the event had performed alongside Robin over the years.

And Mr Moyes said: “There were a few tears when we did the Black Sabbath set, because that was what we did together.”

Anyone who would like to donate to the cause can still do online by visiting at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/RobinElvinRemembered