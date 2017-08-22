King’s Lynn bar’s licence to be reviewed after allegations of cannabis factory find

Police have called for a Lynn town centre bar to have its licence revoked, amid claims a cannabis factory was found on the premises.

A borough council licensing hearing is set to consider the future of the N-Joy bar in Norfolk Street tomorrow morning.

But documents published prior to it say the owner of the building, together with bailiffs, discovered a cannabis factory there in June.

Officers were then called and the premises holder, Mahir Kocaslan, was arrested.

Police are seeking the revocation of the premises licence, arguing that the discovery demonstrated the licensee’s “inability to promote the crime and disorder licensing objective.”

The report said the current premises licence for N-Joy was granted on March 2 last year and officers had been called to a number of incidents there since then.

The list included the morning of Sunday, April 16 this year when an officer responded to reports of a woman trapped inside the premises.

It states: “She was intoxicated and had fallen asleep in the toilets.”

In a statement made by Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, officials say the fire alarm cabinet was open while she was there but despite her smoking within the premises, the detectors were not activated.

They added: “Requests have been made to both Mahir Kocaslan and his business partner Ali Acun for evidence to show the fire alarm was regularly tested and undergone servicing as per the British Standards but none has been forthcoming.

“Management procedures were lapse and checking procedures before locking the premises had not been carried out, had there been a fire the young lady would have been put in danger of serious injury or death.”

But, in a letter sent last year, Mr Kocaslan insisted: “I want to work fully with Norfolk Fire Service to get any matters resolved.”

According to the reports, on April 25 this year, police objected to a temporary extension of operating hours “when venue management was struggling to meet the conditions during normal operating hours”.

The documents go on to say on June 8, police sent a warning letter to licence holder Mahir Kocaslan after an apparent breach of the premises licence.

The reports also allege that Mr Kocaslan and Ali Acun had “extensive arrears” for non-domestic rates and council tax for the property working out to more than £9,000.

The licensing sub committee hearing is due to be held at 10am in the borough council offices in Chapel Street.