King’s Lynn bar to hold a night to raise money for Jac

Dr Thirsty’s bar in Norfolk Street, Lynn, is hosting another bank holiday Sunday fundraiser, this time in aid of local boy Jac Coffey.

Jac, who recently discovered that his cancer had returned and that this time it is terminal, has touched the hearts of the team at the venue, and it was decided that focus of the fundraising would be on him and his family, in the hope that they can make some beautiful memories over the coming months.

Jay Evans, manager of DT’s said: “Every Bank Holiday we like to dress up and have fun with the customers all in aid of a worthy cause.

“When the team got together we wanted to do something that would really make a difference and Jac’s story really has stolen all of our hearts.”

“Jac’s DT’s Army will be dressed in camouflage outfits and will be raising funds through bucket collections, all staff will be donating their tips, plus street teams will be collecting from the public in the town.

“All funds raised will ensure the family can enjoy their time together over the coming months.

Jay added: “I am really pleased that Jac’s mum Kayleigh is also joining us on Sunday with some friends to celebrate her birthday.

“We look forward to what is going to be a fun night and hopefully raising good funds for the family!”

Jac was first diagnosed with ependymoma brain tumor in March 2015, aged two-and-a-half. He under went 17½ hours of surgery and began chemotherapy.

In December 2015, new tumors were found in his spine and he had more surgery to remove them and went on to six weeks of radiotherapy.

Jac returned to nursery and a normal life again until last month he began to complain of back pain.

Tests confirmed that he had relapsed and that this time it was terminal.

His online Justgiving page says the family is aiming to raise £5,500 raising £5,500 “to give jac a childhood he deserves. we want to take to a zoo to see elephants, holiday with his family, Peppa Pig land and so much more”.

Donate to Jac on www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/jaccoffey