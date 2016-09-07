King’s Lynn-based Purfleet Trust team battle their way through 25-hour gaming marathon

A team of fundraisers from homeless charity Purfleet Trust, based in Lynn, have successfully battled their way through a 25-hour gaming marathon to raise funds for fitness equipment.

The four players started up their consoles on Thursday, September 1 at 10am and finished on Friday at 11am, and played Call of Duty, Bioshock and the Witcher 3, among others.

Employability coach Lucy Shaw said: “It went really well, we had a fridge full of treats and we powered on through! I thought it would be simple, but it’s a hard graft sitting on your bum for 25 hours. No one fell asleep either, which is always good!”

The marathon raised around £450 to go towards the equipment, but donations are still welcome.

To donate, go to: http://bit.ly/2cFw1gE

Pictured are, from left: Laura Wenn, Lily Painter, Lucy Shaw and Chris Dunn. MLNF16MF09009.