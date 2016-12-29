King’s Lynn-based trauma coach seeks students for pilot scheme

A trauma-informed coach from Lynn is developing a pilot scheme to address issues affecting schoolchildren in Norfolk and is looking for participants.

Jenny Perryman, who is an Emotional Freedom Technique (EFT) practitioner, has worked with adults on issues which affect their daily lives for six years and is now turning her attention to schoolchildren.

Miss Perryman said: “Figures indicate that the current system of addressing emotional and behavioural health is failing our children and schools in Norfolk.

“Behaviour is an expression of the problem, not the problem itself, and I know there is a better, faster way to work with them to manage their emotions and take responsibility for their behaviour.”

It comes after it was revealed earlier this year that almost 4,000 students in Norfolk were excluded from secondary schools in 2014-15.

The figures from the Department of Education, which were released in July, stated that 3,950 pupils were excluded from schools in the county.

Miss Perryman is looking for children and young people in the area to take part in up to four free sessions as part of a case study to demonstrate the efficacy of her work to take the scheme forward.

She added: “There are so many different reasons for a child’s behaviour. Having worked predominantly with adults, a lot of their issues have stemmed from childhood, so if we start working with children, then we can get them on the right track.

“I have an absolute passion to help children and young people perform to their full potential at school and to transform their lives to be the very best they can be throughout adulthood.”

If you are a parent, headteacher or governor of a school with a child/pupil who has been excluded or on the verge of exclusion who you would like to put forward to take part in this study, contact Miss Perryman on 07725130460 or jenny@transforminglivesinnorfolk.co.uk.

This offer is limited to six participants and the closing date for applications is Tuesday, January 10, 2017.