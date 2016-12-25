King’s Lynn bikers rev up the festive spirit with toy delivery

Bikers from the Shadow Warriors Motorcycle Club (SWMC) revved their way through town to spread Christmas cheer by handing over toys to sick children on Rudham ward.

Shadow Warriors Motorcycle Club presenting toys to nurse Katie Lewis at QEH. ANL-161219-081546009

And now the group want to make it a regular fixture on the calendar with organiser Mark Foster saying: “We helped out last year, but took over the running of it this year at very short notice after Norfolk Riders pulled out.

“We had less than a month to organise this one but next year we will start planning for it in August along with other projects including the Foodbank.

A convoy of 25 bikers, led by SWMC chairman Jonny Smith, made their way to the hospital to deliver almost £1,000 of presents.

Each present, which had been collected by the group or donated by businesses, is worth between £5 and £10.

Mr Foster said: “Each and every one of my four children have been on the Rudham ward over the last few years.

“They have always been well looked after so when I heard that Norfolk Riders were unable to do it, I put the feelers out to see if we could do anything to help out.

“We were expecting a lot less riders to turn up with it being such short notice.

“Many people had put their bikes away or are not riding at this time of year, but everyone stepped up and did their bit.

“There were about nine of our members who took part and we also had a number of friends help out who are in other clubs. “Some presents were donated by members who couldn’t even make the ride and were left at our base down St Augustines Way.”

Following their special delivery, the entourage were given a tour of the ward and Mr Foster said: “It was nice to see that they weren’t too many sick on the ward.

“It was very quiet and empty on the ward, which is good because normally at this time of year they are inundated with sick children.”

Mr Foster thanked Mothercare, at Lynn’s Hardwick, and Terrington St John-based company Elite Building Services for supporting the toy run with donations.

The Lynn-based Shadow Warriors Motorcycle Club has been in existence for seven years.

For more information on the group, visit their Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/Shadow-Warriors-MC