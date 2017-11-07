King’s Lynn Bowls Club deliver the goods for research charity

Officials from the King’s Lynn Bowls Club have donated more than £1,100 to brain tumour research charity Red Wellies.

The money was raised during the summer bowling season and presented during the club’s end of season dinner, which was held at the Ffolkes Arms in Hillington.

Mervyn Wiles, centre, from the charity, is pictured accpeting the cheque from club president Colin Sunter, left, and captain Trevor Oakey.

MLNF17AF10343