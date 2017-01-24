King’s Lynn boy, 3, injured by collision in Tesco car park

A three-year-old boy was left with a broken ankle following a collision with a car, which then failed to stop, in a Lynn supermarket car park.

An investigation has been launched after Max McKerchar was injured in the incident, which happened in the car park of the Tesco store at Lynn’s Hardwick Retail Park, on Thursday morning.

His mum, Kayleigh-Faye, said she had been taking her 10-month-old daughter, Eliza-Jade, out of the car when the collision happened.

And she has urged the driver of the vehicle involved to come forward.

She said: “If you have any heart or conscience, come forward.

“They have made it worse by driving off. If they hadn’t driven off, I probably wouldn’t have taken it this far.

“I just want the person to be aware of their actions.”

Miss McKerchar, who lives in West Winch, had parked in the parent and toddler section of the car park.

She said Max had got out of her car and was around a metre away from her when the crash happened.

Although the driver did initially stop, Miss McKerchar said they then drove off, despite her and other shoppers trying to attract their attention.

She said: “They could clearly see a child on the floor with people surrounding him.”

Max was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where he was found to have had his ankle broken in two places.

Although he was later discharged, he is likely to remain in plaster for the next six weeks.

Miss McKerchar said: “He can’t walk. He can’t do anything.”

Details of the incident have been shared more than 8,000 times via Facebook, including a photograph which is alleged to show the vehicle involved.

Miss McKerchar has also thanked a fellow shopper, whom she knows only as Louise, and Tesco store staff for their help following the incident.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said a dark 4x4 vehicle was thought to be involved in the collision, which happened at around 10.30am on Thursday.

Officers are currently looking through CCTV footage from the area in a bid to trace the driver involved.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has information about the driver involved in it, is asked to contact PC Louise Manning, of the roads policing unit based at Swaffham, via the non-emergency 101 number.