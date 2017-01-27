King’s Lynn busker’s funeral arrangements are announced

The details of the funeral of Anthony Bowen, better known as Lynn busker Juggling Jim, have been released today.

Funeral directors AJ Coggles, who have undertaken to give Mr Bowen a “dignified funeral” free-of-charge, said that it will be at King’s Lynn Minster on Wednesday, February 15, at 12.30pm

Everyone who wish to pay their last respects, are welcome to attend.

The service will be followed by a private burial, within his father’s grave at Gayton churchyard.

There will be a collection at the service in his memory for West Norfolk Mind, or donations can be sent to, AJ Coggles, Family Funeral Directors, 1 Blackfriars Street, King’s Lynn, PE30 1NN. Online donations can be made via, www.ajcoggles.co.uk, (follow the link to memorygiving).