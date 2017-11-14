King’s Lynn campus teams to face national competition in WorldSkills finals

Students from the College of West Anglia’s Lynn campus will be going for gold in the 2017 WorldSkills UK finals at the Birmingham NEC later this week.

WorldSkills UK is the nation’s largest skills and careers event. The competitions, which run in over 50 skill areas from Thursday to Saturday, encourage young people to be ambitious in their pursuit of excellence, while equipping them with life-long skills.

Employers will be on hand to give one-to-one guidance on career routes, as well as opportunities for young people to apply for jobs, apprenticeships and work experience placements.

Principal David Pomfret, pictured, back centre, said: “WorldSkills is acknowledged as the skills Olympics of vocational training, challenging young professionals to be the very best in their field.”

Also pictured are, back, from left, Molly Pickels, Harriet McDonald and Chelsea Everitt. Front: Jon Gregory-Wood, Thomas Coupland, Jack Goodrum and Kate Bowyer. Picture submitted