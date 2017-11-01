King’s Lynn car enthusiasts boost air ambulance cause

Motoring enthusiasts have joined forces to donate £2,500 to the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

The Lynn and District Motor Club’s Ivan Cunnington Memorial Classic Car Run, held in July, raised £1,761 on the day and the event’s main sponsors, Lynn-based Anglia Car Auctions, generously topped it up.

The cheque presentation to EAAA fund-raising co-ordinator Chris Donaldson, pictured front left, took place at the auction centre on Hardwick Narrows.

The money was handed over by Adrian Cunnington, front right, whose father Ivan had led the organising team for 38 years and built it up to the event that it is today.

The 2017 run saw around 100 cars starting from the Tuesday Market Place and driving across the county to finish at Creake Abbey.

Adrian said: “We are delighted to be able to continue our backing for the East Anglian Air Ambulance, a charity which we first supported back in 2004 and which does so much good work across the region.”

Also present at the presentation were, back, from left, club chairman Mark Banham, secretary Steve Tilburn, Anglia Car Auctions manager Paul Whitear, club vice-chairman Paul Haylock and David Bowman, whose Ford Escort was one of the event’s prize winners.