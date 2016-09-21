King’s Lynn care home staff puts best foot forward for charity

A number of staff from Goodwins Hall care home in Lynn took part in a memory walk for the Alzheimer’s Society on Saturday.
Six members of staff completed the nine kilometre trek at Ferry Meadows Country Park in Peterborough to raise a total of £500.
Every step taken will help change of the lives of people affected by dementia– now and in the future.
The Goodwins Hall team who completed a memory walk for Alzheimer’s Society on Saturday. Pictured above, from left, are: Kelly Lipscomb, Lucy Insley (clinical care manager), Liz Fowler, Joan Agcaoili (manager), Karen Brooks and Helen Knowles. mlnf16pm09163
Almost Done!
Registering with Lynn News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.