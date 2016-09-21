King’s Lynn care home staff puts best foot forward for charity

A number of staff from Goodwins Hall care home in Lynn took part in a memory walk for the Alzheimer’s Society on Saturday.

Six members of staff completed the nine kilometre trek at Ferry Meadows Country Park in Peterborough to raise a total of £500.

Every step taken will help change of the lives of people affected by dementia– now and in the future.

The Goodwins Hall team who completed a memory walk for Alzheimer’s Society on Saturday. Pictured above, from left, are: Kelly Lipscomb, Lucy Insley (clinical care manager), Liz Fowler, Joan Agcaoili (manager), Karen Brooks and Helen Knowles. mlnf16pm09163