King’s Lynn charity at special garden party for children of the Fallen

More than 200 members of the Lynn-based Scotty’s Little Soldiers charity were among the 850 bereaved Armed Forces children at a Buckingham Palace garden party on Saturday.

The special event was hosted by the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry.

Prince Harry at Buckingham Palace garden party for the children of fallen servicemen

The event saw the grounds of Buckingham Palace turn in to a playground, with children of all ages being treated to a whole host of fun activities including face painting, water balloons, circus games, a display from the RAF Falcons parachuting and entertainers.

Amongst the 1,800 adults and children in attendance yesterday was Scotty’s Little Soldiers founder Nikki Scott and her two children Kai and Brooke, from Lynn.

Nikki lost her husband, Corporal Lee Scott, in Afghanistan in 2009, and witnessed first-hand how losing a parent at such an early age can have an enormous impact.

It was on holiday months after she lost Lee that she realised she hadn’t seen Kai smile since his death and that there was no support available just for the children.

Nikki set up Scotty’s Little Soldiers in 2010 in memory of Lee and with the main aim of helping children who have a lost a parent while serving in the British Armed Forces smile again.

Over the last seven years the charity has grown to now support almost 300 bereaved military children.

Nikki said: “It’s incredible what Prince Harry and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have done, they have brought joy and laughter to hundreds of children who have already gone through so much.

“The day was just brilliant and I was honoured to get the chance to meet Prince Harry and to tell him all about Scotty’s and the work that we do. We were also able to meet hundreds of other families who could benefit from our support programmes in the future.

“All of the families I spoke to on the day had a fantastic time, this was a once in a lifetime opportunity for us all.

“It was also, for some children, the first time they had met other children going through the same things as them.

“For them, knowing that they are not alone is important and Prince Harry did a fantastic job in addressing this on stage at the beginning of the party.

“Both Harry and William lost a parent just like our members so they know exactly what they are going through.”