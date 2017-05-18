King’s Lynn charity receives extra funding

A community scheme which has helped hundreds of disadvantaged people in West Norfolk into a job or ready to work has received extra funding.

The Learn2Earn project at the Purfleet Trust, in Lynn, has been given £25,000 through the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership.

The Purtfleet Trust is one of three organisations, among eight in Suffolk and Norfolk to be granted £20,000 each through the Community Challenge Fund in 2016, to be handed extra funding.

Paula Hall, chief executive of Purfleet Trust, said: “The model we have developed really works for those marginalised groups who feel they will not be able to access employment via conventional channels. Nineteen people with multiple barriers to employment found paid work as a result of the LEP investment last year. We aim to improve on that number this year.

“Lucy Shaw, our employability coach, is passionate about supporting people who need help to access employment and will build on the success of Learn2Earn employability project supporting more than 30 people into work over the coming year.”

Learn2Earn gives people who are facing multiple barriers to employment – including people who have faced domestic abuse or bullying at school – access to skills, volunteering and work experience.

The awards follow a panel session with New Anglia LEP and delivery partners Suffolk Community Foundation and Norfolk Community Foundation.